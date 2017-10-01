Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 98,113 Shares of Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,403,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Ambev worth $123,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambev S.A. (ABEV) opened at 6.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.66. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post $0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABEV. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company’s activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Cuba; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, and Canada, represented by Labatt’s operations, which comprises sales in Canada.

