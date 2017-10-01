Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,411,363 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 668,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.04% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited worth $120,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,360 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 36,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AU. BidaskClub raised AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) opened at 9.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.80 billion.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AngloGold Ashanti) is a gold mining company. The Company’s business activities span the spectrum of the mining value chain. Its main product is gold. Its portfolio includes over 17 mines in approximately nine countries. It also produces silver, uranium and sulfuric acid as by-products.

