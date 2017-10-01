Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Position Reduced by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,643,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,941,034,000 after acquiring an additional 529,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,759,269,000 after acquiring an additional 428,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,346,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,387,000 after acquiring an additional 69,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,569,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,148,000 after acquiring an additional 243,995 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,537,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,625,000 after acquiring an additional 55,143 shares during the period.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Sharp sold 25,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $2,996,350.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,350.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch acquired 1,200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Cowen and Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.54.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) opened at 118.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average of $113.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $127.23.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $565.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.93 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post $1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 148.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

