Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.13. Diamond Offshore Drilling posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. alerts:

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $399.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.50 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS AG upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 7,375.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,550,886 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $126,177,000 after buying an additional 7,449,872 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,606,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $71,548,000 after buying an additional 3,286,580 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc now owns 4,566,588 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $49,456,000 after buying an additional 1,973,653 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $21,432,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $21,432,000.

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) traded up 1.33% on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,893 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/diamond-offshore-drilling-inc-do-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-21-per-share.html.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs and one jack-up rig. Its fleet enables it to offer a range of services, primarily in the floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater and mid-water.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.