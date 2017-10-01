Dhx Media Ltd Class B (DHX.B) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Dhx Media Ltd Class B (TSE:DHX.B) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

DHX.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “focus stock” rating on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/dhx-media-ltd-class-b-dhx-b-price-target-cut-to-c5-50.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Dhx Media Ltd Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dhx Media Ltd Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.