DHI Group (DHX) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DHI Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.9620547233236 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

DHI Group (NYSE DHX) traded up 1.96% during trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 340,714 shares of the stock traded hands. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The company’s market cap is $131.06 million.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. DHI Group’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post $0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights and employment connections through specialized services for professional communities, including technology and security clearance, financial services, energy, healthcare and hospitality. The Company’s segments are Tech & Clearance, which includes Dice, Dice Europe and ClearanceJobs; Global Industry Group, which includes eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers and BioSpace; Healthcare, which includes Health eCareers, and Corporate & Other, which includes Slashdot Media and Brightmatter.

