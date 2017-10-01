DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $91.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DXCM. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of DexCom from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Shares of DexCom (NASDAQ DXCM) traded up 7.669% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.925. 9,357,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. DexCom has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $94.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average is $73.86. The firm’s market cap is $4.23 billion.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. DexCom had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DexCom will post ($0.79) EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $101,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $416,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,138 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,824,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $791,799,000 after acquiring an additional 978,898 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in DexCom by 101,699.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,828,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $499,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $498,963,000 after acquiring an additional 224,808 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in DexCom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,212,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $526,418,000 after acquiring an additional 84,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $321,232,000 after acquiring an additional 230,542 shares during the last quarter.

About DexCom

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers. The Company’s products consist of DexCom G4 PLATINUM and DexCom G5 Mobile.

