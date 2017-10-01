Deutsche Bank AG Reaffirms Hold Rating for Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their hold rating on shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Thursday morning. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a $140.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.96.

Apple (AAPL) opened at 154.12 on Thursday. Apple has a 12 month low of $104.08 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.51 and its 200-day moving average is $149.86. The company has a market capitalization of $796.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. Apple had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $45.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post $9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 268,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $43,148,912.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 11,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $1,707,034.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 432,930 shares of company stock worth $69,008,577. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Hefty Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Private Vista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

