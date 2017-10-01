Deutsche Bank AG set a CHF 90 price target on Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NESN. UBS AG set a CHF 84 price objective on Nestle SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Group LLC set a CHF 80 price objective on Nestle SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 90 price objective on Nestle SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 93 price objective on Nestle SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a CHF 95 price objective on Nestle SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 86.42.

Get Nestle SA alerts:

Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) opened at 81.10 on Wednesday. Nestle SA has a 52 week low of CHK 67.00 and a 52 week high of CHK 86.00. The company has a market cap of CHK 251.25 billion and a PE ratio of 27.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of CHK 81.50 and a 200-day moving average of CHK 80.38.

WARNING: “Deutsche Bank AG Analysts Give Nestle SA (NESN) a CHF 90 Price Target” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/deutsche-bank-ag-analysts-give-nestle-sa-nesn-a-chf-90-price-target.html.

About Nestle SA

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Receive News & Ratings for Nestle SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestle SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.