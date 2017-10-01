Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) Position Cut by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 356,268 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Delphi Automotive PLC worth $28,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 108.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,807,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,503,000 after purchasing an additional 134,108 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 12.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,677,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,882,000 after purchasing an additional 189,313 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 491.2% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 71.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 81,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE DLPH) traded up 0.68% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.40. 2,339,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average of $86.83. Delphi Automotive PLC has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $102.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Delphi Automotive PLC had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 60.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Delphi Automotive PLC will post $6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sidlik sold 8,475 shares of Delphi Automotive PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $874,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,099.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,100 shares of Delphi Automotive PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $191,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,501.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DLPH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America Corporation reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

About Delphi Automotive PLC

Delphi Automotive PLC is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic, powertrain and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety.

