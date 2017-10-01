Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $128.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $112.00 target price on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.60.

Shares of Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE DLPH) opened at 98.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average of $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.35. Delphi Automotive PLC has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $102.95.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Delphi Automotive PLC had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 60.14%. Delphi Automotive PLC’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delphi Automotive PLC will post $6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delphi Automotive PLC news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $191,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,501.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Sidlik sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $874,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,099.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delphi Automotive PLC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,839,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,914,202,000 after acquiring an additional 382,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,315,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,517,667,000 after purchasing an additional 422,074 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,841,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,355,577,000 after purchasing an additional 552,921 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,772,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $856,574,000 after purchasing an additional 300,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 705.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,504,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $482,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,278 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delphi Automotive PLC

Delphi Automotive PLC is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic, powertrain and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety.

