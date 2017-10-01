Dekeloil Public’s (DKL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Dekeloil Public Ltd (LON:DKL) in a report published on Thursday morning. Beaufort Securities currently has a GBX 23 ($0.31) target price on the stock.

Dekeloil Public (LON:DKL) opened at 12.25 on Thursday. Dekeloil Public has a one year low of GBX 10.25 and a one year high of GBX 15.75. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 36.11 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.58.

About Dekeloil Public

DekelOil Public Limited is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in developing and cultivating palm oil plantations in Cote d’lvoire. The Company is also engaged in the processing, production and marketing of Crude Palm Oil (CPO). Its agricultural and oil palm processing infrastructure includes a computerized oil palm nursery with a capacity of approximately one million plants per year.

