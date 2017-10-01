Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) President David Hatfield sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 225,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Hatfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pure Storage Inc. alerts:

On Monday, September 18th, David Hatfield sold 30,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $439,800.00.

On Thursday, July 6th, David Hatfield sold 1,844 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $23,547.88.

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) opened at 15.99 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.38 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 46.12% and a negative net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “David Hatfield Sells 40,000 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/david-hatfield-sells-40000-shares-of-pure-storage-inc-pstg-stock.html.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 23,682 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 52.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 32.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides a data platform. The Company is focused on delivering software-defined all-flash solutions that are fast and cloud-capable for customers, enabling customers to put data to work for their businesses. Its data platform replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.