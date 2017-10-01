Danaher Corporation (DHR) Holdings Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,497,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.36% of Danaher Corporation worth $210,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,967,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,503,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation by 2,530.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,967,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,247,398,000 after purchasing an additional 36,524,795 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,441,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,662,803,000 after purchasing an additional 53,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,645,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $653,946,000 after purchasing an additional 50,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,458 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher Corporation news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $799,154.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $878,291.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,797.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,223 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) opened at 85.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average is $84.20. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $88.62.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Danaher Corporation had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post $3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Danaher Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Danaher Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.98.

Danaher Corporation Company Profile

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

