Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (DSEEY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Daiwa Securities Group Inc. is engaged in providing comprehensive financial services by operating in businesses such as retail and wholesale securities, investment, asset management, as well as system support and research services. Daiwa offers consulting and online trading and handling a complete spectrum of financial products and services through its retail business and provides brokerage, investment banking and M&A advisory services through its wholesale business. Its investment business focuses largely on venture capital investments, organizing and managing of private equity funds and conducting direct investments in monetary claims. The Company’s asset management business is involved in creating and managing investment trusts, offering pension fund management and management of REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust). It also offers system-consulting and system-integration service for outside-Group clients. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Daiwa Securities Group (DSEEY) opened at 5.70 on Friday. Daiwa Securities Group has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $6.77.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It offers brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance services.

