D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Creative Planning raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 546.9% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) opened at 178.42 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.32 and a 1-year high of $199.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.92 and its 200-day moving average is $188.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.35.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.05). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 47.90% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $530.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post $5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.13%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

