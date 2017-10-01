CVS Group Plc (CVSG) Announces Earnings Results

CVS Group Plc (LON:CVSG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 42.80 ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 42.30 ($0.57) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of GBX 2,718 billion during the quarter. CVS Group Plc had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 4.87%.

Shares of CVS Group Plc (LON CVSG) opened at 1450.00 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 875.70 million. CVS Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 830.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,457.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,334.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,263.09.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded CVS Group Plc to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,175 ($15.80) to GBX 1,350 ($18.15) in a report on Monday, July 31st.

About CVS Group Plc

CVS Group plc is a holding company. The principal activities of the Company are to operate animal veterinary practices, veterinary diagnostic businesses, pet crematoria and an online pharmacy and retail business. Its segments are Veterinary Practice, Laboratories, Pet Crematoria and Animed Direct. The Veterinary Practice segment offers treatment for companion animals, equine and farm animals.

