CVR Refining, LP (CVRR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVR Refining, LP (NYSE:CVRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVR Refining, from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price target on shares of CVR Refining, from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Refining, from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS AG reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of CVR Refining, in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CVR Refining, from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.56.

Get CVR Refining LP alerts:

Shares of CVR Refining, (NYSE:CVRR) opened at 9.85 on Thursday. CVR Refining, has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.25.

CVR Refining, (NYSE:CVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CVR Refining, had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVR Refining, will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/cvr-refining-lp-cvrr-upgraded-at-bidaskclub.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVRR. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Refining, during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,916,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CVR Refining, during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,935,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CVR Refining, during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,897,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CVR Refining, by 15,870.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 537,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CVR Refining, by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 531,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

CVR Refining, Company Profile

CVR Refining, LP is an independent downstream energy limited partnership with refining and related logistics assets that operates in the mid-continent region. The Company is a petroleum refiner. It owned and operated a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas with a rated capacity of 115,000 barrels per calendar day (bpcd) and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma with a rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd capable of processing 20,000 bpcd of light sour crude oils (within its rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd), as of December 31, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Refining LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Refining LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.