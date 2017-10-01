CVR Refining, LP (CVRR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVR Refining, LP (NYSE:CVRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVR Refining, from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price target on shares of CVR Refining, from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Refining, from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS AG reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of CVR Refining, in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CVR Refining, from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.56.
Shares of CVR Refining, (NYSE:CVRR) opened at 9.85 on Thursday. CVR Refining, has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.25.
CVR Refining, (NYSE:CVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CVR Refining, had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVR Refining, will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVRR. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Refining, during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,916,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CVR Refining, during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,935,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CVR Refining, during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,897,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CVR Refining, by 15,870.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 537,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CVR Refining, by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 531,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.
CVR Refining, Company Profile
CVR Refining, LP is an independent downstream energy limited partnership with refining and related logistics assets that operates in the mid-continent region. The Company is a petroleum refiner. It owned and operated a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas with a rated capacity of 115,000 barrels per calendar day (bpcd) and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma with a rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd capable of processing 20,000 bpcd of light sour crude oils (within its rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd), as of December 31, 2016.
