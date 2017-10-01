Cubic Corporation (CUB) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CUB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cubic Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Cubic Corporation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price target on Cubic Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic Corporation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cubic Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic Corporation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of Cubic Corporation (CUB) opened at 51.00 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.38 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36. Cubic Corporation has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $55.65.

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.86). Cubic Corporation had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $361.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cubic Corporation will post ($0.58) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Cubic Corporation’s payout ratio is -22.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cubic Corporation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Cubic Corporation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cubic Corporation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cubic Corporation by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Cubic Corporation by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic Corporation (Cubic) designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services that provide situational awareness for its customers in the transportation and defense industries. The Company operates in three business segments across the global transportation and defense markets, which include Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense (CGD) and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

