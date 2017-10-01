CTS Corporation (CTS) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic Component” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CTS Corporation to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of CTS Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Electronic Component” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of CTS Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Electronic Component” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CTS Corporation has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTS Corporation’s competitors have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CTS Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTS Corporation 7.49% 11.54% 7.08% CTS Corporation Competitors 1.96% -2.15% 0.53%

Dividends

CTS Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. CTS Corporation pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic Component” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 51.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CTS Corporation has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CTS Corporation and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio CTS Corporation $407.12 million $76.03 million 26.48 CTS Corporation Competitors $895.21 million $186.21 million 10.92

CTS Corporation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CTS Corporation. CTS Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CTS Corporation and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTS Corporation 0 2 1 0 2.33 CTS Corporation Competitors 99 351 508 6 2.44

CTS Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.66%. As a group, “Electronic Component” companies have a potential downside of 4.26%. Given CTS Corporation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CTS Corporation is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

CTS Corporation beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

CTS Corporation Company Profile

CTS Corporation is a manufacturer of sensors, electronic components and actuators. The Company designs, manufactures and sells a line of sensors, electronic components and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. It operates manufacturing facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. Its products perform specific electronic functions for a given product family and are intended for use in customer assemblies. The Company’s products consist principally of sensors and actuators used in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications; switches and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets, and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

