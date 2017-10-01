CSRA Inc. (CSRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CSRA Inc. (NYSE:CSRA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

Several research firms have commented on CSRA. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded shares of CSRA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSRA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSRA in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSRA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CSRA in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get CSRA Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP George Batsakis sold 28,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $892,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Reing sold 20,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31,822.00, for a total transaction of $645,922,956.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,967,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSRA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CSRA by 95.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSRA by 10.0% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CSRA by 15.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 136,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,161 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CSRA in the first quarter valued at $1,315,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in CSRA by 29.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) traded up 0.72% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,296 shares. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. CSRA has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $33.67.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. CSRA had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 101.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSRA will post $1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CSRA’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/csra-inc-csra-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

About CSRA

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for CSRA Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSRA Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.