CryoLife, Inc. (CRY) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,780 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of CryoLife worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in CryoLife by 3.2% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CryoLife by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CryoLife by 80.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in CryoLife by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in CryoLife by 3.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CryoLife Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/cryolife-inc-cry-shares-bought-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $2,751,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,761.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 43,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $950,974.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,800,633.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,225 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (CRY) opened at 22.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $759.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 0.97.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.02 million. CryoLife had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.41%. CryoLife’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRY. BidaskClub lowered CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CryoLife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc (CryoLife) is a medical device manufacturer and processor, and is engaged in the distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues used in cardiac surgical procedures. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes medical devices, such as BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, BioFoam Surgical Matrix, On-X Life Technologies Holdings, Inc valves and surgical products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy product line, PerClot and PhotoFix.

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.