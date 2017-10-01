Crown Crafts (CRWS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Crown Crafts earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 46.4886546061424 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Crafts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown Crafts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. FBR & Co reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Crown Crafts in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Crown Crafts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of Crown Crafts (CRWS) traded up 0.78% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. 13,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Crown Crafts has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $13.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Crown Crafts will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

In other news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,618.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc operates indirectly through its subsidiaries, Crown Crafts Infant Products, Inc, Hamco, Inc and Carousel Designs, LLC, in the infant and toddler products segment within the consumer products industry. The Company operates though the segment of infant and toddler products. These products consist of infant and toddler bedding, bibs, soft bath products, disposable products and accessories.

