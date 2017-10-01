Critical Survey: Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) and Enbridge Energy Management (EEQ)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) and Enbridge Energy Management (NYSE:EEQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get Shell Midstream Partners L.P. alerts:

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Enbridge Energy Management pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enbridge Energy Management pays out -1,375.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enbridge Energy Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. and Enbridge Energy Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. 87.22% 258.67% 28.64% Enbridge Energy Management N/A -750.00% -750.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. and Enbridge Energy Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. 0 1 4 0 2.80 Enbridge Energy Management 0 2 2 0 2.50

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. currently has a consensus price target of $34.80, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Enbridge Energy Management has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.24%. Given Enbridge Energy Management’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enbridge Energy Management is more favorable than Shell Midstream Partners, L.P..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Enbridge Energy Management shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Enbridge Energy Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enbridge Energy Management has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. and Enbridge Energy Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. $283.50 million 17.42 $160.60 million $1.24 22.45 Enbridge Energy Management N/A N/A N/A ($0.08) -193.25

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than Enbridge Energy Management. Enbridge Energy Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shell Midstream Partners, L.P., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. beats Enbridge Energy Management on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership company, which owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Shell Midstream Operating, LLC. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to demand centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in seven crude oil pipeline systems, three refined products systems, one natural gas gathering pipeline system and a crude tank storage and terminal system. Its pipeline and terminal systems include Zydeco crude oil system, Auger crude oil system, Mars crude oil system, Bengal product system, Poseidon crude oil system, Odyssey crude oil system, Proteus crude oil system and Endymion crude oil system.

Enbridge Energy Management Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. is a limited partner of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (the Partnership). The Company owns i-units, a special class of the Partnership’s limited partner interests. The Company manages the business of the Partnership. The Partnership owns and operates crude oil and liquid petroleum transportation and storage assets, and natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and marketing assets in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.