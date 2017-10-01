Critical Survey: American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Its Competitors

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT) is one of 16 public companies in the “Specialized REITs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare American Tower Corporation (REIT) to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Tower Corporation (REIT) and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower Corporation (REIT) $6.33 billion $3.74 billion 54.89 American Tower Corporation (REIT) Competitors $1.00 billion $531.02 million 29.62

American Tower Corporation (REIT) has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. American Tower Corporation (REIT) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of shares of all “Specialized REITs” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of shares of all “Specialized REITs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American Tower Corporation (REIT) pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. American Tower Corporation (REIT) pays out 106.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Specialized REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 170.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. American Tower Corporation (REIT) has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Tower Corporation (REIT) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0 0 11 0 3.00 American Tower Corporation (REIT) Competitors 85 326 604 24 2.55

American Tower Corporation (REIT) presently has a consensus target price of $146.80, indicating a potential upside of 7.40%. As a group, “Specialized REITs” companies have a potential upside of 13.73%. Given American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Tower Corporation (REIT) has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower Corporation (REIT) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower Corporation (REIT) 18.58% 16.70% 3.74% American Tower Corporation (REIT) Competitors 34.97% 8.69% 3.16%

Risk & Volatility

American Tower Corporation (REIT) has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s rivals have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About American Tower Corporation (REIT)

American Tower Corporation (ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC’s segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other. Its primary business is property operations, which include the leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data providers, government agencies and municipalities, and tenants in various other industries. Its U.S. property segment includes operations in the United States. Its Asia property segment includes operations in India. The EMEA property segment includes operations in Germany, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda. The Latin America property segment includes operations in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico and Peru. Its services segment offers tower-related services in the United States.

