Critical Review: Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) & Paramount Group (PGRE)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) and Paramount Group (NASDAQ:PGRE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. alerts:

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties 7.87% 1.37% 0.79% Paramount Group 77.76% 10.10% 6.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hudson Pacific Properties and Paramount Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties 0 2 6 0 2.75 Paramount Group 3 0 3 0 2.00

Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus target price of $38.06, suggesting a potential upside of 13.52%. Paramount Group has a consensus target price of $16.10, suggesting a potential upside of 0.63%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Paramount Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties $680.57 million 7.65 $289.13 million $0.36 93.14 Paramount Group $708.66 million 5.39 $384.89 million N/A N/A

Paramount Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Pacific Properties.

Dividends

Hudson Pacific Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Paramount Group does not pay a dividend. Hudson Pacific Properties pays out 277.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Paramount Group beats Hudson Pacific Properties on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: office properties, and media and entertainment properties. The Company is focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating office and media and entertainment properties in submarkets throughout Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio included office properties consisting of an aggregate of approximately 14.1 million square feet, and media and entertainment properties consisting of approximately 0.9 million square feet of sound-stage, office and supporting production facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company also owned undeveloped density rights for approximately 2.5 million square feet of future office and residential space. The Company’s in-service office properties include stabilized office properties and lease-up office properties.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning, operating, managing, acquiring and redeveloping Class A office properties in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, District of Columbia (D.C.) and San Francisco. The Company conducts its business through, and substantially all its interests in properties and investments are held by, Paramount Group Operating Partnership LP (the Operating Partnership). The Company’s segments include New York, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 13 Class A office properties aggregating approximately 10.8 million square feet that was 93.3% leased and 90.9% occupied. The Company also has an investment management business, where it serves as the general partner and property manager of certain private equity real estate funds for institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.