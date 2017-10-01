Critical Contrast: Danaos Corporation (DAC) versus The Competition

Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep Sea Freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Danaos Corporation to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Danaos Corporation and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos Corporation $447.83 million $281.14 million -0.37 Danaos Corporation Competitors $229.07 million $92.01 million -2.51

Danaos Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Danaos Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Danaos Corporation has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danaos Corporation’s competitors have a beta of 2.06, indicating that their average share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Danaos Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Deep Sea Freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of shares of all “Deep Sea Freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Danaos Corporation and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos Corporation 0 2 0 0 2.00 Danaos Corporation Competitors 198 609 654 13 2.33

Danaos Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.29%. As a group, “Deep Sea Freight” companies have a potential upside of 36.93%. Given Danaos Corporation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Danaos Corporation is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Danaos Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos Corporation -92.96% 16.72% 3.09% Danaos Corporation Competitors -97.12% -16.36% -5.76%

Danaos Corporation Company Profile

Danaos Corporation is a holding company and an international owner of containerships, chartering its vessels to a range of liner companies. The Company’s principal business is the acquisition and operation of vessels. The Company conducts its operations through the vessel owning companies, whose principal activity is the ownership and operation of containerships that are under the management of a related party of the company. The Company’s manager is Danaos Shipping Company Limited (Danaos Shipping). The Company has a fleet of over 50 containerships aggregating approximately 329,590 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). Its containership fleet includes approximately 53 containerships deployed on time charters and approximately two containerships deployed on bareboat charter. Gemini Shipholdings Corporation (Gemini), a company beneficially owned by the Company, owns approximately four additional containerships of over 24,000 TEU aggregate capacity.

