Critical Contrast: Allstate Corporation (The) (ALL) versus American Financial Group (AFG)

Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE: ALL) and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allstate Corporation (The) and American Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allstate Corporation (The) $37.52 billion 0.89 $4.70 billion $6.77 13.58 American Financial Group $6.49 billion 1.40 $1.16 billion $8.89 11.64

Allstate Corporation (The) has higher revenue and earnings than American Financial Group. American Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allstate Corporation (The), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Allstate Corporation (The) pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. American Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Allstate Corporation (The) pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Financial Group pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Allstate Corporation (The) has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and American Financial Group has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Allstate Corporation (The) has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Financial Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Allstate Corporation (The) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Allstate Corporation (The) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of American Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allstate Corporation (The) and American Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allstate Corporation (The) 7.02% 12.73% 2.24% American Financial Group 11.89% 11.66% 1.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Allstate Corporation (The) and American Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allstate Corporation (The) 1 5 6 0 2.42 American Financial Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Allstate Corporation (The) presently has a consensus target price of $89.91, indicating a potential downside of 2.18%. American Financial Group has a consensus target price of $93.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.10%. Given Allstate Corporation (The)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allstate Corporation (The) is more favorable than American Financial Group.

Summary

Allstate Corporation (The) beats American Financial Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allstate Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation (Allstate) is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company’s business is conducted principally through Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries. It is engaged in the property-liability insurance business and the life insurance, retirement and investment products business. Its segments include Allstate Protection, Allstate Financial, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products through agencies and directly through contact centers and the Internet. The Allstate Financial segment sells life insurance and voluntary accident and health insurance products. The Corporate and Other segment consists of holding company activities and certain non-insurance operations. Its Discontinued Lines and Coverages segment includes results from property-liability insurance coverage.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. It has four segments: Property and casualty insurance, Annuity, Run-off long-term care and life, and Other. It reports its property and casualty insurance business in specialty sub-segments, including Property and transportation, Specialty casualty and Specialty financial. AFG sells traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets through independent producers and through direct relationships with certain financial institutions. AFG also sells single premium annuities in financial institutions through direct relationships with certain banks and through independent agents and brokers.

