Critical Comparison: Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) and Its Peers

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ: UEPS) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Transaction & Payment Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Net 1 UEPS Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net 1 UEPS Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Net 1 UEPS Technologies Competitors 153 801 1088 22 2.47

As a group, “Transaction & Payment Services” companies have a potential upside of 8.62%. Given Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Net 1 UEPS Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Net 1 UEPS Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Net 1 UEPS Technologies $610.07 million $148.02 million 7.21 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Competitors $1.64 billion $481.00 million 28.58

Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Net 1 UEPS Technologies. Net 1 UEPS Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Net 1 UEPS Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net 1 UEPS Technologies 11.96% 14.06% 7.24% Net 1 UEPS Technologies Competitors 10.74% 15.92% 5.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Transaction & Payment Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Transaction & Payment Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Net 1 UEPS Technologies competitors beat Net 1 UEPS Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. is a provider of payment solutions, transaction processing services and financial technology across multiple industries. The Company develops and markets a transaction processing solution that encompasses its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels. The Company operates through three segments: South African transaction processing, International transaction processing, and Financial inclusion and applied technologies. The Company also provides secure transaction technology solutions and services, by offering transaction processing, financial and clinical risk management solutions to various industries. It offers secure online transaction processing, cryptography, mobile telephony, integrated circuit card (chip/smart card) technologies, and the design and provision of financial and value-added services to its cardholder base.

