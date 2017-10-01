Critical Comparison: Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPIV)

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: HST) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPIV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts 11.09% 8.47% 5.16% Gaming and Leisure Properties 39.58% 15.66% 5.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Host Hotels & Resorts and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 1 8 5 0 2.29 Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $18.11, indicating a potential downside of 2.04%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Gaming and Leisure Properties does not pay a dividend. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Host Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $5.45 billion 2.51 $1.45 billion $0.80 23.11 Gaming and Leisure Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats Gaming and Leisure Properties on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (Host Inc.) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owned properties and conducted operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. (Host L.P.), of which Host Inc. was the general partner and of which it held approximately 99% of the partnership interests (OP units), as of December 31, 2016. As of February 20, 2017, its lodging portfolio consisted of 96 primarily luxury and upper-upscale hotels containing approximately 53,500 rooms, with the majority located in the United States, and with seven of the properties located outside of the United States in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. In addition, it owns non-controlling interests in two international joint ventures: approximately a 33% interest in a joint venture in Europe, and a 9% indirect interest, through joint ventures in India.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. Its segments include GLP Capital, L.P. (GLP Capital), through which the Company owns all of its real estate assets, and the TRS Properties, which consists of Hollywood Casino Perryville and Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 34 rental properties, consisting of the real property associated with 18 gaming and related facilities operated by Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Penn), the real property associated with 15 gaming and related facilities operated by Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. (Pinnacle), and the real property associated with the Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Illinois.

