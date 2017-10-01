Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of CRH PLC (NYSE:CRH) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for CRH PLC’s FY2017 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRH. BidaskClub raised shares of CRH PLC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.50 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Get CRH PLC alerts:

CRH PLC (NYSE:CRH) opened at 37.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51. CRH PLC has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/crh-plc-crh-research-coverage-started-at-jefferies-group-llc.html.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from CRH PLC’s previous None dividend of $0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in CRH PLC by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,878,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,385,000 after purchasing an additional 344,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CRH PLC by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,127,000 after purchasing an additional 294,945 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CRH PLC by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 730,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in CRH PLC by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 648,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,992,000 after purchasing an additional 208,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CRH PLC by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 617,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 57,438 shares in the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRH PLC

CRH public limited company (CRH plc) is a building materials company. The Company’s segments include Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, Americas Distribution and Asia. Europe Heavyside segment is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of aggregates, asphalt, cement, readymixed and precast concrete and landscaping products.

Receive News & Ratings for CRH PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.