Credit Suisse Group Cuts National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Price Target to $7.00

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NCMI. BidaskClub cut National CineMedia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) opened at 6.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $423.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.67. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.30 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder American Multi-Cinema, Inc. sold 12,000,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $73,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 690.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 14,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc (NCM, Inc) is a holding company that manages its consolidated subsidiary National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC). The Company operates digital in-theater network in North America, allowing NCM LLC to sell advertising and certain third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements.

