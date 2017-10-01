Credit Suisse Group (CS) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.41

Press coverage about Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) has trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Credit Suisse Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.1019588744212 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CS shares. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) traded up 0.51% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336,554 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. The stock’s market cap is $40.34 billion. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG (Credit Suisse) is a financial services company. The Company’s segments include Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, Strategic Resolution Unit and Corporate Center. It offers a range of private banking and wealth management solutions to its clients in its Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management and Asia Pacific divisions.

