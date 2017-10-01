Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc.

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. UBS AG cut shares of Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) opened at 205.02 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $16.29 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.18 and its 200-day moving average is $177.59. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $144.23 and a 12 month high of $213.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAP. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Credicorp by 143.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Credicorp by 50.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Credicorp by 117.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter worth about $247,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. is a financial services holding company in Peru. The Company has four operating segments based on its products and services, which include banking, insurance, pension funds and investment banking. Its operating subsidiaries include Banco de Credito del Peru; Atlantic Security Bank, which it holds through Atlantic Security Holding Corporation; El Pacifico-Peruano Suiza Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros (Grupo Pacifico); Prima AFP SA, and Credicorp Capital Ltd.

