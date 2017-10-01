CPI Card Group (PMTS) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CPI Card Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.2662561987487 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

PMTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CPI Card Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barrington Research lowered CPI Card Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CPI Card Group from $4.50 to $2.20 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CPI Card Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.85.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) traded down 0.84% during trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 395,507 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $65.62 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.41.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). CPI Card Group had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CPI Card Group will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Jacoba acquired 43,475 shares of CPI Card Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $47,822.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 86,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,065.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Bohrer acquired 28,571 shares of CPI Card Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $39,427.98. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,427.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 112,046 shares of company stock valued at $129,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, formerly CPI Holdings I, Inc, provides Financial Payment Card solutions in North America. The Company is engaged in the design, production, data personalization, packaging and fulfillment of Financial Payment Cards, which it defines as credit cards, debit cards and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the Payment Card Brands in the United States, Europe and Canada.

