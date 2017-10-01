Cowen and Company Raises Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Price Target to $90.00

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) had its price target hoisted by Cowen and Company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cowen and Company currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VLO. US Capital Advisors cut Valero Energy Corporation from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS AG reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Valero Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Valero Energy Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Scotiabank set a $70.00 price target on Valero Energy Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Valero Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.49.

Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE VLO) opened at 76.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.19. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $77.77.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Valero Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post $4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Valero Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 69.14%.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Ciskowski sold 53,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $3,863,514.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,279. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 2,578.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,217,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,533,433,000 after purchasing an additional 36,790,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Corporation by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,224,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,524 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Corporation by 6,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Corporation by 1,780.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,127,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Corporation by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,138,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,206 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy Corporation

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

