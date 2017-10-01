Courier Capital LLC Sells 445 Shares of Target Corporation (TGT)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Target Corporation were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Corporation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Corporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Target Corporation by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 804,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,396,000 after purchasing an additional 203,248 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Corporation by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 98,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Corporation by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 98,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE TGT) opened at 59.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.60. Target Corporation has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $79.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 billion. Target Corporation had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post $4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target Corporation’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Target Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.66 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Target Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target Corporation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Target Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Target Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

In related news, insider Hourigan Rice Jacqueline sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $277,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $137,359.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online.

