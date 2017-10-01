Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,954 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Waldron LP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 20.3% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 46,006 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation during the first quarter worth about $4,907,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 43.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 664 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale Corporation alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ COST) traded up 0.24% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,282 shares. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $183.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.08. Costco Wholesale Corporation also was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 6,031 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 231% compared to the average daily volume of 1,822 put options.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/costco-wholesale-corporation-cost-shares-bought-by-central-trust-co.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.11 to $167.11 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,109.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $477,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.