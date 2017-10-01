Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Sold by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Corning by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 707,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 34,148 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in Corning by 73.6% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,710,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,386,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Corning by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth $1,628,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Corning by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 294,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.50 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.98.

In other news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 46,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $1,334,148.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,272.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 48,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $1,376,856.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,220.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,888 shares of company stock worth $3,653,485 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE GLW) opened at 29.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.40. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 24.16%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post $1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

