CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CORR. ValuEngine lowered shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) traded up 1.64% during trading on Friday, hitting $35.35. 118,516 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $420.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.07. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth $101,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth $205,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (CorEnergy) is focused on acquiring and financing midstream and downstream real estate assets within the United States energy infrastructure sector and concurrently entering into long-term triple-net participating leases with energy companies. The Company also provides other types of capital, including loans secured by energy infrastructure assets.

