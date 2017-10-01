Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Position Lifted by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned 0.19% of Cooper-Standard Holdings worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,224,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,881,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Cooper-Standard Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Piermont Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. alerts:

In other Cooper-Standard Holdings news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $7,233,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aleksandra A. Miziolek sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $87,365.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 866 shares in the company, valued at $87,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,865 shares of company stock worth $41,989,615 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Position Lifted by OxFORD Asset Management LLP” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/cooper-standard-holdings-inc-cps-position-lifted-by-oxford-asset-management-llp.html.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) opened at 115.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average is $105.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.73. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $118.59.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.02 million. Cooper-Standard Holdings had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. will post $10.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings in a report on Friday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks manufactured by global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and South America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.