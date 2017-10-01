Contrasting Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean Holdings and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean Holdings 6.25% 24.16% 13.62% Kulicke and Soffa Industries 11.61% 11.88% 9.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ultra Clean Holdings and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean Holdings $753.55 million 1.36 $74.66 million $1.39 22.03 Kulicke and Soffa Industries $738.99 million 2.08 $125.75 million $1.20 17.98

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ultra Clean Holdings. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean Holdings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ultra Clean Holdings has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ultra Clean Holdings and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean Holdings 0 3 3 0 2.50 Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ultra Clean Holdings presently has a consensus price target of $28.40, suggesting a potential downside of 7.25%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.72%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Ultra Clean Holdings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Ultra Clean Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Ultra Clean Holdings shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ultra Clean Holdings beats Kulicke and Soffa Industries on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultra Clean Holdings Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems the semiconductor capital equipment industry. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules. The Company offers its products for the semiconductor capital equipment and equipment industry segments. It also sells to the consumer, medical, energy, industrial, flat panel and research equipment industries. The Company is focused on providing specialized engineering and manufacturing solutions for these applications. It provides its original equipment manufacturing (OEM) customers an outsourced solution for the development, design, component sourcing, prototyping, engineering, manufacturing and testing of various systems.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging and surface mount technology solutions. The Expendable Tools segment manufactures and sells expendable tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications. It offers capital equipment and expendable tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes and power modules. Its customers primarily consist of semiconductor device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers and automotive electronics suppliers.

