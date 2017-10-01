Contrasting Rent-A-Center (RCII) and Its Competitors

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Other Specialty Retailers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Rent-A-Center to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Rent-A-Center has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rent-A-Center’s peers have a beta of 1.23, indicating that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rent-A-Center and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent-A-Center 2 3 2 1 2.25 Rent-A-Center Competitors 387 1036 1091 48 2.31

Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.17%. As a group, “Other Specialty Retailers” companies have a potential downside of 13.35%. Given Rent-A-Center’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rent-A-Center is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rent-A-Center and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Rent-A-Center $2.80 billion $104.70 million -3.90 Rent-A-Center Competitors $3.37 billion $363.72 million 4.86

Rent-A-Center’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rent-A-Center. Rent-A-Center is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Rent-A-Center pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Rent-A-Center pays out -10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Other Specialty Retailers” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 68.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Rent-A-Center is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.9% of shares of all “Other Specialty Retailers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Rent-A-Center shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Other Specialty Retailers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rent-A-Center and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent-A-Center -5.57% 3.87% 0.78% Rent-A-Center Competitors 21.71% -16.04% 6.01%

Summary

Rent-A-Center peers beat Rent-A-Center on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc. is a rent-to-own operator in North America. The Company provides an opportunity to obtain ownership of products, such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers (including tablets), smartphones and furniture (including accessories), under rental purchase agreements. The Company operates in four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated over 2,463 Company-owned stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Company’s Mexico segment consists of the Company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 130 stores in this segment. Its Franchising segment engages in the sale of rental merchandise to its franchisees. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s Franchising segment franchised 229 stores in 31 states operating under the Rent-A-Center (152 stores), ColorTyme (39 stores) and RimTyme (38 stores) names.

