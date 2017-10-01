Contrasting Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (POT) and Its Rivals

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (NYSE: POT) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural Chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. alerts:

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Agricultural Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 73.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan 1 7 6 0 2.36 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Competitors 214 819 917 34 2.39

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan currently has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.75%. As a group, “Agricultural Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 1.29%. Given Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan’s peers have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan $3.89 billion $1.25 billion 32.61 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Competitors $3.75 billion $757.60 million 14.87

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan 11.07% 5.19% 2.48% Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Competitors -533.89% -14.83% -9.26%

Summary

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick. Its nitrogen operations involve the production of nitrogen fertilizers and nitrogen feed and industrial products, including ammonia, urea, nitrogen solutions, ammonium nitrate and nitric acid. It has nitrogen facilities in Georgia, Louisiana, Ohio and Trinidad. Its phosphate operations include the manufacture and sale of solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers, phosphate feed and industrial acid, which is used in food products and industrial processes. It has phosphate mines and mineral processing plant complexes in Florida and North Carolina. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had four phosphate feed plants in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.