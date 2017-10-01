Contrasting Paragon Commercial Corporation (PBNC) & Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV)

Paragon Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: PBNC) and Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NASDAQ:SUPV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon Commercial Corporation and Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon Commercial Corporation 22.76% 10.03% 0.90% Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR 13.62% 30.71% 3.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paragon Commercial Corporation and Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon Commercial Corporation $49.77 million 6.19 $13.87 million $2.54 22.23 Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR $582.56 million 15.42 N/A N/A N/A

Paragon Commercial Corporation has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Paragon Commercial Corporation and Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon Commercial Corporation 0 2 0 0 2.00 Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Paragon Commercial Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.84%. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.79%. Given Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR is more favorable than Paragon Commercial Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.2% of Paragon Commercial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR beats Paragon Commercial Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paragon Commercial Corporation Company Profile

Paragon Commercial Corporation is a bank holding company for Paragon Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general commercial banking in Wake and Mecklenburg Counties, North California. The Bank offers private banking and commercial banking services. Its private banking services include deposit services, such as debit cards and safe deposit boxes. Its commercial banking services include deposit services, such as business checking, nonprofit checking and business money market; courier service; remote deposit capture; merchant services; zero balance accounts; cash vault/deposit service, and account management services, such as automated sweeps and reconciliation. It also offers mobile and online banking services. Its borrowing services include commercial loans and lines, corporate credit cards and home purchase/refinance. It also offers wealth management and investment services.

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA is an Argentina-based holding company primarily engaged in the financial sector. The Company provides services through numerous subsidiaries, such as Banco Supervielle SA, that offers bank services, mainly to individuals and commercial customers; Cordial Compania Financiera SA, which focuses on credit card issuing, as well as providing consumer loans and insurance for Wal-Mart Argentina customers; Tarjeta Automatica SA, which issues and administrates credit cards; Cordial Microfinanzas SA, that offers financing for urban micro-enterprises; Supervielle Seguros SA, which sells insurance products; Supervielle Asset Management Sociedad Gerente de FCI SA, which manages investment funds, and Espacio Cordial Servicios SA, that distributes audio and video equipment, computers, home appliance and air conditioning units, among others. The Company operates in the domestic market.

