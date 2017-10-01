Contrasting Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) & Intrepid Potash (IPI)

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) and Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marrone Bio Innovations and Intrepid Potash, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marrone Bio Innovations 0 2 1 0 2.33 Intrepid Potash 0 1 0 0 2.00

Marrone Bio Innovations presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Intrepid Potash has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.19%. Given Marrone Bio Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marrone Bio Innovations is more favorable than Intrepid Potash.

Risk and Volatility

Marrone Bio Innovations has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrepid Potash has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Marrone Bio Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Marrone Bio Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marrone Bio Innovations and Intrepid Potash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marrone Bio Innovations -177.10% N/A -64.21% Intrepid Potash -30.56% -12.37% -8.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marrone Bio Innovations and Intrepid Potash’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marrone Bio Innovations $16.95 million 2.13 -$21.12 million ($1.17) -0.98 Intrepid Potash $133.60 million 4.25 -$86,000.00 ($0.68) -6.41

Intrepid Potash has higher revenue and earnings than Marrone Bio Innovations. Intrepid Potash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marrone Bio Innovations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intrepid Potash beats Marrone Bio Innovations on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. offers bio-based pest management and plant health products. The Company’s bio-based products include naturally occurring microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi and plant extracts. It sells its products to crop protection market. Its four crop protection products include Regalia, Grandevo, Venerate and Majestene. Its products are used in both conventional and organic crop production, and are sold to growers of specialty crops, such as grapes, citrus, tomatoes, vegetables, nuts, leafy greens and ornamental plants. It offers Regalia for large-acre row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Its pipeline of early-stage discoveries and product candidates extends across a range of product types for end markets, including herbicides, fungicides, nematicides, insecticides, algaecides (for algae control), molluscicides (for mussel and snail control), and plant growth and plant stress regulators. It is engaged in developing MBI-010, MBI-110, Haven (MBI-505) and MBI-601.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc. is a producer of muriate of potash (potassium chloride or potash) and langbeinite (sulfate of potash magnesia) in the United States, which it markets and sells as Trio. The Company operates in the extraction, production and sale of potassium-related products. Its products are potash and Trio. It sells potash into three markets, including the agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells and an input to other industrial processes, and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement. Trio, which it mines from langbeinite ore, is its specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate and magnesium in a single particle and has low chloride. The Company also produces salt, magnesium chloride, metal recovery salts and brine containing salt and potassium from its mining processes. It produces potash from three solar evaporation solution mining facilities.

