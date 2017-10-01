Contrasting Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP)

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) and Ameriprise Financial Services (NYSE:AMP) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Ameriprise Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management 4.87% 2.10% 0.84% Ameriprise Financial Services 11.81% 26.54% 1.20%

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Asset Management has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameriprise Financial Services has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Ameriprise Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ameriprise Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ameriprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brookfield Asset Management pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameriprise Financial Services pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brookfield Asset Management has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Ameriprise Financial Services has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Ameriprise Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brookfield Asset Management and Ameriprise Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 0 1 6 0 2.86 Ameriprise Financial Services 1 4 4 0 2.33

Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus price target of $43.79, suggesting a potential upside of 6.02%. Ameriprise Financial Services has a consensus price target of $145.85, suggesting a potential downside of 1.79%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than Ameriprise Financial Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Ameriprise Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $30.02 billion 1.32 $8.47 billion $1.28 32.27 Ameriprise Financial Services $12.00 billion 1.86 $2.90 billion $8.78 16.91

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Ameriprise Financial Services. Ameriprise Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Services beats Brookfield Asset Management on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an alternative asset manager. The Company operates in eight segments. The Asset Management segment manages its listed partnerships, private funds and public markets on behalf of its clients. The Property segment includes the ownership, operation and development of office, retail and other properties. The Renewable power segment operates and develops hydroelectric, wind power and other generating facilities. The Infrastructure segment includes the ownership, operation and development of utilities and agricultural operations, among others. The Residential development segment includes homebuilding, condominium development and land development. The Service activities segment includes construction management and contracting services and property services. The Private equity segment includes the investments and operations overseen by its private equity group. The Corporate activities segment includes the allocation of capital to its operating platforms.

Ameriprise Financial Services Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is a financial services company that offers financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. The Company operates in five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Company uses Ameriprise Financial as its enterprise brand, as well as the name of its advisor network and certain of its retail products and services. The retail products and services that use the Ameriprise Financial brand include those that it provides through its advisors (financial planning, investment advisory accounts and retail brokerage services) and products and services that the Company markets directly to consumers or through affinity groups (personal auto and home insurance). The Company uses its RiverSource brand for its annuity and protection products issued by the RiverSource Life companies, including its life and disability income insurance products.

