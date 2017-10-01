Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($285.71) price target on Continental AG (ETR:CON) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CON. Deutsche Bank AG set a €230.00 ($273.81) price target on shares of Continental AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €223.00 ($265.48) price target on shares of Continental AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €216.00 ($257.14) price target on shares of Continental AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Commerzbank Ag set a €205.00 ($244.05) price target on shares of Continental AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($178.57) price target on shares of Continental AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental AG presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €219.18 ($260.92).

Get Continental AG alerts:

Continental AG (ETR:CON) opened at 214.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €194.04 and its 200 day moving average is €197.23. Continental AG has a 1-year low of €158.35 and a 1-year high of €214.75. The firm has a market capitalization of €42.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Continental AG (CON) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/continental-ag-con-given-a-240-00-price-target-by-kepler-capital-markets-analysts.html.

About Continental AG

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. The companys Chassis & Safety segment offers electronic brake systems and software solutions, chassis electronics and air suspension systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensorics, and driver assistance systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.