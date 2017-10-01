ConocoPhillips (COP) Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,876 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,972 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $54.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE COP) opened at 50.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company’s market capitalization is $60.91 billion.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.98%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

