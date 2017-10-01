Conn’s, Inc. (CONN) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS AG

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by analysts at UBS AG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CONN. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of Conn’s (CONN) opened at 28.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The company’s market capitalization is $878.45 million. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.28. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $366.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will post $0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $226,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Conn’s by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Conn’s by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Conn’s by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 415,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 215,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s, Inc is a specialty retailer that offers a selection of consumer goods and related services in addition to a credit solution for its core credit constrained consumers. The Company operates through two segments: retail and credit. The Retail segment includes product categories, such as furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom; home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges; Consumer electronics, including liquid-crystal-display (LED), organic LED (OLED), Ultra high definition (HD) and Internet-ready televisions, and home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

